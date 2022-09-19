CHICAGO — At least 50 people were shot, nine fatally across Chicago over the weekend. The shootings occurred between 6 p.m. Friday and midnight Monday.

Two of the incidents, just minutes apart and in broad daylight, left two people dead and several others critically injured on the city’s South Side.

The first happened around 4:25 p.m. Sunday on the 2900 block of East 97th Street. Police said one group of people got into a verbal altercation with another group, when someone pulled out a a gun and fired shots.

A 32-year-old man was shot three times and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Hospital in critical condition. A 22-year-old man was shot in the back and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition. A 35-year-old man was shot in the right leg and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

In a separate shooting and just minutes later, police said a group was on a front porch on the 6100 block of South Evans, when an unknown offender exited a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots.

Two men were shot multiple times and pronounced dead. A 35-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Another victim self-transported themselves to Provident Hospital with a gunshot wound.

No one is in custody in these shootings as police continue to investigate.