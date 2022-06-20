CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for the gunmen who injured an 11-year-old girl in the Auburn-Gresham neighborhood, and another who killed a 36-year-old woman in West Englewood.

At least 48 people were shot, four fatally in Chicago shootings since Friday afternoon.

In one of the latest incidents, police said an 11-year-old girl was standing on the street in the 8600 block of S. Halsted around 12:40 a.m. Monday, when an unknown man approached and fired shots.

The girl was transported with a gunshot wound to the left leg to Comer Children’s Hospital and is listed in fair condition, according to police.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

In another incident, police said a 36-year-old woman was standing on the sidewalk in the 6400 block of S. Marshfield around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when shots were fired.

The woman was shot in the head and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said a white Malibu and black Impala were seen fleeing the scene, but it is unknown if they are connected to the shooting.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

