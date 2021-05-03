At least 46 shot, 7 killed over violent weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO — At least seven people were killed and 46 others were injured over the weekend in Chicago.

Police said one of the latest shootings happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday near the United Center at Adams and Seeley. Five people, all between ages 20 and 32-years-old, were shot as they stood outside.

According to police, a grey Audi SUV, with three people inside, drove past the crowd and began shooting. One of the victims was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

In another shooting just before 3 p.m. Sunday, two men were shot in the 800 block of North Ridgeway. A 40-year-old survived, but a 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Around the same time Sunday and less than two miles away, a 17-year-old was shot in the face and killed as he drove in the 4800 block of West Ferdinand.

Early Saturday morning, a 35-year-old man was found stabbed in the neck and chest here in the 2600 block of South Christiana.

No one is in custody while Area 4 detectives are investigating.