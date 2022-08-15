CHICAGO — At least 44 people were shot, eight fatally across Chicago over the weekend, according to police. The shootings happened between 6 p.m. Friday and midnight Monday.

The latest incident happened in the 9400 block of S. University around 8:40 p.m. Sunday. Police said a 14-year-old boy was standing outside when he was shot by a man traveling inside a vehicle.

The teen was shot in the groin and was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

In a fatal shooting Sunday, a 16-year-old boy was on the 13100 block of S. St. Lawrence around 4:05 p.m., when he was shot in the chest.

According to police, the teen was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

About an hour later, police said a 19-year-old man was in the 5000 block of W. Belden around 4:57 p.m. when he was shot in the hip area. He was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

Around midnight Sunday, a 19-year-old woman was killed and four others were injured in a shooting in the 1800 block of W. 78th Street.

No one is in custody in any of these shootings. Area detectives are investigating.