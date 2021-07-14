4 shot Wednesday on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO — Four people were shot Wednesday afternoon on Chicago’s South Side.

Police said the shooting happened around 12:10 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Justine in Auburn Gresham.

The four victims include three men and one woman. Two of the men were transported in critical condition and the woman was transported in a good condition with a graze wound to the face.

No one is in custody as Area Two Detectives investigate.

Earlier Wednesday, four women and one man were shot in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood around 12:05 a.m. No one is in custody in the shooting.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

