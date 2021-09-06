At least 4 killed, over 50 shot —including 7 children — over Labor Day weekend

CHICAGO — At least four people were killed and more than 50 were shot — including seven children — over Labor Day weekend.

The shootings happened between 6 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Monday.

The youngest victim is 4-year-old Mychal Moultry Jr. who was shot just after 9 p.m. Friday in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue. Police said the boy was struck in the head while sleeping in a home after bullets entered through a window from an unknown direction.

He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition and put on life support. The boy died Sunday.

A $9,000 reward is now being offered by a trio of community organizations for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the fatal shooting of Mychal.  

In one of the latest shootings, a 22-year-old man was shot in the face while standing in his backyard in the 9500 block of S. Yale around 11:40 p.m. Sunday. Police said the victim was outside when he heard a loud noise and felt pain.

He was transported to Christ Medical Hospital in serious condition. No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.

On Saturday, a 15-year-old boy was shot in a drive-by shooting in Englewood and a 13-year-old was seriously injured in a shooting in South Chicago.

A CTA bus driver was also shot and seriously injured in the Loop Saturday night. The perpetrator was apprehended and taken into custody shortly after the incident occurred.

