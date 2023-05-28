CHICAGO — Memorial Day weekend violence has led to nearly three dozen people being shot, including a number of deaths. Mayor Brandon Johnson made an appearance at CPD’s 8th District roll call in Wentworth Park Sunday with a message for Chicago.

“If you point fingers, nothing gets done,” Johnson said. “But if you surround yourself with people who have a vested interest in a better, stronger, safer Chicago, there’s a lot more we can do if we work together.”

Johnson’s pitch to Chicagoans came as at least 35 people had already been the victim of gun violence over Memorial Day weekend, including eight people who died from their injuries.

Four people were shot in a South Side drive-by shooting Saturday near the intersection of West 79th Street and Ashland Avenue. A woman later died from that incident.

A few hours later, two people were shot in the 300 block of North Dearborn Street.

As the violence has happened, pastors and community activists around the City have been busy doing what they can to support victims and their families.

“As a whole and individually, anything I can do,” said Donovan Price. “God is calling and I love the City … I believe there is still hope. If it’s only hope for one family [or] one child, I’m still going to be out there.”

While the violence mounts, the most recent numbers released by CPD last Monday show a decline in year-over-year gun violence statistics from 2022 to 2023. According to their data, there were at least 890 shootings by May 22, 2022, compared to at least 814 at the same point in 2023.