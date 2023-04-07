CHICAGO — One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting on the city’s West Side Friday morning.

The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. in the 700 block of North St. Louis. Police said two men and a woman were standing outside hen a dark-in-color sedan approached and began firing shots.

All three victims were transported to Stroger Hospital. A 34-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the right shoulder and was pronounced dead.

A 38-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to the lower back and right foot and is in critical condition. A 31-year-old woman sustained two gunshot wounds to the left foot and is in stable condition.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.