At least 22 shot, 2 killed in overnight shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO — At least 22 people were shot in Chicago overnight shootings across the city, including a shooting on the city’s West Side that left six people injured. Two people shot overnight have died from their injuries.
- A 48-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Englewood Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man was in an argument with two people known to him in the 7000 block of South Carpenter Street at approximately 9:50 p.m. when shots were fired. The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right foot. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 16-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in South Shore Saturday night, according to police. Police said the girl was in the back seat of a moving car in the 7700 block of South Kingston Avenue just before 8:45 p.m. when shots were fired, striking her to the right leg. She was driven to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 43-year-old individual was injured near the border of the Grand Boulevard and Washington Park neighborhoods late Saturday night, according to police. Police said the individual was standing on the street in the 5100 block of South Calumet Avenue just before 11 p.m. when an occupant inside a green sedan opened fire. The individual was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left knee and graze wound to the body. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 44-year-old individual was injured in a shooting in West Lawn Saturday night, according to police. Police said the individual was in a fight with a known perpetrator in the 3700 block of West 65th Street just before 11:45 p.m. when a shot was fired. The individual was taken to Christ Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right leg. The possible perpetrator is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 27-year-old woman was injured and a man was killed in a shooting in Greater Grand Crossing late Saturday night, according to police. Police said a 27-year-old woman and a man of an unknown age were standing on the street in the 7600 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue at approximately 11:23 p.m. when an occupant inside a black SUV opened fire. The woman was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right knee. The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital with several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- Six people were injured in a shooting outside a party in Austin late Saturday night, according to police. Police said a group of people was standing on the sidewalk in the 5000 block of West Ohio Street at approximately 11:40 p.m. when occupants inside a dark-colored SUV opened fire. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 15-year-old girl sustained a graze wound to the head and backside and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.
- A 19-year-old woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the back.
- A 14-year-old girl was struck to the backside and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
- A 12-year-old girl was struck to the hand and taken to West Suburban Hospital in fair condition.
- A 13-year-old girl was struck to the backside and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
- A 25-year-old man walked into Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the backside and was treated and released.
- A 30-year-old man was shot to death in the New City neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was walking on the sidewalk in the 5100 block of South Marshfield Avenue at approximately 12:38 a.m. when an occupant inside a grey sedan opened fire. The man was struck several times to the chest and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 37-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in Austin Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the woman was discovered in the alley by a friend with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and legs in the 4700 block of West Harrison Street at approximately 1:53 a.m. and was driven to Loretto Hospital by a friend. She was then transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 28-year-old man was injured in the Near North Side early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was standing on the sidewalk in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street at approximately 2:52 a.m. when an unknown perpetrator on foot opened fire. The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- An 18-year-old man was injured in a shooting near the border of Douglas and Grand Boulevard Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was standing in the parking lot of a hotel in the 3900 block of South Michigan Avenue just after 2:50 a.m. when shots were fired from a black SUV that later crashed. The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 28-year-old man and an 8-year-old boy were injured in a shooting in Auburn Gresham Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man and the boy were in a moving vehicle in the 2000 block of West 83rd Street at approximately 1:05 a.m. when an occupant inside a black SUV opened fire. The 28-year-old man was struck to the back and was taken to Christ Hospital where he was treated and released. The 8-year-old boy was struck to the left leg and was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 19-year-old man was shot in the city’s Austin neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was standing in the alley in the 300 block of North Mayfield Avenue at approximately 1:45 a.m. when two men approached on foot and opened fire. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 25-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in Woodlawn early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was inside an apartment in the 6100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue at approximately 3:20 a.m. when a known perpetrator fired shots. The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the back. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 45-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in Douglas Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was discovered on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East 36th Street just before 3:20 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the neck. The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 40-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Greater Grand Crossing Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was walking on the sidewalk in the 0-100 block of West 68th Street at approximately 3:38 a.m. when he heard shots and felt pain. The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
