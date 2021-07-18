At least 22 shot, 2 killed in overnight shootings across Chicago

(NEXSTAR) – Just in time for National Ice Cream Day on July 18, Instacart claims to have the scoop on the country’s favorite ice cream flavors.

Using data from online grocery orders in the United States, Instacart has determined each state’s most-purchased flavor — or more specifically, each state’s most-purchased flavor relative to the national average. In other words, the results don’t technically reflect the most popular flavors in each state, but the ones that residents tend to prefer a bit more the rest of the country.