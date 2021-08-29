At least 21 shot, 3 killed in overnight shootings

CHICAGO — Three people were killed and at least 18 people were injured in overnight shootings across Chicago, according to police.
- An 18-year-old man was injured in a Grand Boulevard shooting Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man was walking in the 4000 block of South Wabash Avenue just before 10:10 p.m. when at least one of three unknown perpetrators on foot opened fire, striking him in the leg. The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. The perpetrators were described as three Black men wearing dark clothing. No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- Four people were injured in a shooting in North Lawndale Saturday night, according to police. Police said the four individuals were outside at a large gathering in the 2800 block of West 12th Place at approximately 10:08 p.m. when shots were fired, striking them each. Witnesses have been uncooperative, making it unclear where the shots originated from. All four individuals shot self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. Three victims, a 36-year-old woman, 39-year-old man and a 46-year-old man were struck in the leg. A 21-year-old man was struck to the arm. No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 49-year-old woman was injured in a South Shore shooting late Saturday night, according to police. Police said the woman was standing outside in the 2500 block of East 78th Street just before 11:40 p.m. when a verbal altercation ensued with an unknown man. The man shot her in the hip, torso, lower backside and leg before fleeing the scene on foot. The woman was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition. No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation. The perpetrator was described as a Black man approximately 5’9 with a dark complexion and afro hairstyle, last seen wearing a red shirt.
- Two men were injured in a Woodlawn shooting Saturday night, according to police. Police said the two men, a 40-year-old man and a 44-year-old man were outside in the 6200 block of South Vernon Avenue at approximately 10 p.m. when they were each shot. The 40-year-old man was struck to the back and the 44-year-old man was struck to the lower backside and leg. Neither man saw the perpetrator or knew where the shots were fired from and were taken to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition. No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 44-year-old man was injured in a Washington Park shooting Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man was struck to the lower backside, hip and leg in the 6100 block of South Wabash Avenue at approximately 10:12 p.m. before self-transporting to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition. Further details are unknown and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting near the East Garfield Park and West Garfield Park border early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the boy was walking in the 3800 block of West Jackson Boulevard at approximately 12:17 a.m. when an unknown man approached on foot and opened fire, striking the boy to the hip. The boy was driven by an acquaintance to Mount Sinai Hospital where he is in good condition. No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 19-year-old man was injured in a Back of the Yards shooting early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was a passenger in a traveling vehicle in the 4900 block of South Paulina Street at approximately 12:47 a.m. when he suffered a gunshot wound to the lower backside. The driver drove to the 3100 block of South Ashland Avenue where the CFD responded and transported him to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation. Further details are unknown as witness and victim were uncooperative with responding officers.
- A 40-year-old woman was injured in an East Garfield Park shooting Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the woman was driving in the 3200 block of West Lake Street at approximately 12:47 a.m. when she heard shots and felt pain, suffering a graze wound to the ear. The woman said she didn’t see a perpetrator and did not know where the shots came from. She self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 21-year-old man was shot while driving in the Loop Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was driving in the 200 block of North Lower Wacker Drive at approximately 12:30 a.m. when an unknown occupant inside a passing silver BMW opened fire, striking the man in both arms. He was driven by a friend to Northwestern Hospital in good condition and the perpetrator is not in custody. The shooting is under investigation.
- A 27-year-old man was shot to death in Humboldt Park Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was discovered unresponsive lying on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of North Lawndale Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the face. The man was initially taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 30-year-old man was shot to death in Greater Grand Crossing Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was walking in the 200 block of West 71st Street at approximately 2:50 a.m. when he was shot in the chest, shoulder and arm by an unknown perpetrator inside a black Nissan SUV after a verbal altercation. The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 42-year-old man was shot and killed and a 26-year-old woman was injured in a Back of the Yards shooting Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the two individuals were outside at a gathering in the 4800 block of South Justine Avenue at approximately 2:32 a.m. when they were shot by an unknown perpetrator. It is unknown who the perpetrator was or where the shots originated from. The 26-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the leg and refused medical treatment. The 42-year-old man was struck to the chest and back and taken to St. Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- Two people were injured in a shooting in Chatham Sunday morning, according to police. Police said a 17-year-old girl and a 28-year-old man were traveling in a vehicle in the 0-100 block of East 87th Street just before 2:10 a.m. when an unknown man in a black Ford sedan opened fire, striking them both. The girl was grazed to the head, leg and arm and the 28-year-old man was grazed to the arm. The man drove them both to Trinity Hospital where he refused medical treatment. The 17-year-old girl is in fair condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 40-year-old man was critically injured in a West Ridge shooting Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was in a verbal altercation with an unknown perpetrator in the 6300 block of North Western Avenue at approximately 1:37 a.m. when the perpetrator opened fire, striking him to the chest. The man was driven by a relative to Swedish Covenant Hospital and later transferred to NorthShore Hospital in critical condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation. The perpetrator was described as a Hispanic man, approximately 17 to 18 years of age.
- A 26-year-old man was seriously injured in a South Chicago shooting Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was driving in the 8000 block of South Bennett Avenue just before 4:55 a.m. when an unknown man on foot opened fire, striking him in the face. The man drove himself to Trinity Hospital and was later transferred to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition. No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.