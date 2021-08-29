At least 21 shot, 3 killed in overnight shootings

CHICAGO — Three people were injured and two people are in critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the city's Lakeview neighborhood, according to police.

A 39-year-old man and 39-year-old woman were walking across the street westbound on Irving Park Road in the 3900 to 4000 block of North Broadway just before 12:50 a.m. when an adult man driving BMW northbound struck them both.