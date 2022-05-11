CHICAGO — Twenty-one people have been shot, two fatally, in Chicago since 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The latest shooting left six people injured in Jackson Park. Police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of S Richards after two men drove by inside an SUV and fired shots into the crowd — the fled the scene.

A 29-year-old woman was shot in abdomen and was transported to Jackson Park Hospital in serious condition.

A 22 -year-old woman was shot in the left knee and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

A 37-year-old woman was shot twice in the chest and was transported to the University on Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

A 30-year-old woman was shot once in the leg and was transported to the University of Chicago in good condition.

A 21-year-old man was grazed in the head and transported to the University of Chicago in good condition.

A 29-year-old man was shot once in the leg and transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

Another shooting on the city’s South Side left two people shot around 11:30 p.m. on the 6500 block of Promontory Drive, near La Rabida Hospital.

Police say a 27-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were outside when another man started shooting, striking the woman in the leg and the man in the torso. The woman is listed in critical condition, the man’s condition is unknown at the time.

No one is in custody in either shooting.