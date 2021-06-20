At least 21 shot, 3 killed in overnight shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO — A 29-year-old man was killed and a woman in her 30s was injured in a crash in the city's East Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said a white Audi S8 was traveling northbound in the 400 block of South Homan Avenue just before 2:40 a.m. when it struck a Polaris auto cycle that was headed southbound on Homan.