At least 21 shot, 3 killed in overnight shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO — At least 21 people were shot in Chicago overnight, with three people having died from their injuries, according to police.
- A 24-year-old man was killed and a woman in her 20s was critically injured in a shooting in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood Saturday night, according to police. Police said the two individuals were in the 3200 block of West Division Street at approximately 9:13 p.m. when two to three unknown perpetrators attacked them and began shooting. The man was struck once to the head and was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The woman was struck to the neck and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 20-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man was traveling in his car in the 2300 block of North Stockton Drive at approximately 8:45 p.m. when an unknown man who was on foot opened fire. The victim was grazed in the torso and self-transported to St. Joseph Hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 49-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s West Town neighborhood Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man was standing outside in the 2500 block of West Augusta Boulevard at approximately 9:58 p.m. when he heard several shots fired and felt pain. The man said he believed the perpetrator was an occupant inside a black SUV that fled the scene after the shooting. The man was struck once to the hip and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he is in stable condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- Three people were injured in a shooting in Chicago’s New City neighborhood Saturday night, according to police. Police said a 34-year-old woman, a 62-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were all standing on the sidewalk in the 5000 block of South Ada Street at approximately 10:15 p.m. when they heard shots and were struck. The 34-year-old woman was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg. The 62-year-old man was struck in the groin and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition. The 27-year-old woman was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds to both legs. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 23-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s Forest Glen neighborhood Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man was in the 4900 block of West Foster Avenue at approximately 10:18 p.m. when he sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was uncooperative with details surrounding the shooting, and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in stable condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 36-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was standing on the street in the 5400 block of West Walton Street at approximately 12:42 a.m. when shots were fired and he was struck. The man was taken to West Suburban Hospital by a friend and is listed in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left arm. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 32-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman entered Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds at approximately 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, according to police. The individuals said they were in a vehicle when they were struck by gunfire. The victims self-transported to the hospital and no location of the shooting is available. Both victims are listed in fair condition and there is no one in custody. The shooting is under investigation.
- A 30-year-old man was injured in the city’s Near North Side neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was walking through a parking garage in the 400 block of North State Street at approximately 1:52 a.m. when several men approached and shots were fired. The man was struck in the right leg and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 28-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were injured in a shooting on the border of the city’s Humboldt Park and West Town neighborhoods Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the shooting took place in the 1200 block of North Kedzie Avenue just after 12:55 a.m., where the man was a passerby on the sidewalk and not believed to be the intended target. The woman was involved in a minor traffic crash just before she was shot, however further details are unknown. The woman was struck in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The man was struck in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.
- A 29-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s West Town neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was traveling in his car in the 1100 block of North California Avenue at approximately 1:30 a.m. when he heard several shots and felt pain. The man was struck twice to the back of the neck and was taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 28-year-old man entered Trinity Hospital with a gunshot wound at approximately 11:22 p.m. Saturday night. The man was struck in the left leg and was listed in fair condition. The victim was unable to provide any other details of the shooting. The shooting is under investigation and there is no one in custody.
- A 38-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was in a verbal altercation with an unknown perpetrator in the 1800 block of South Ridgeway Avenue just after 3 a.m. when the perpetrator revealed a firearm and opened fire. The victim was struck to the back and arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 21-year-old man was shot to death on the border of the city’s Humboldt Park and West Town neighborhoods Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was the driver of a Jeep in traffic in the 3100 block of West Augusta Boulevard at approximately 1:38 a.m. when an occupant in an unknown vehicle pulled alongside the victim’s and fired a shot. The victim was taken by another man to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the head. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 28-year-old woman was injured in a shooting on the border of Chicago’s West Town and Humboldt Park neighborhoods Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the woman was standing in a parking lot in the 1100 block of North Kedzie Avenue just before 3 a.m. when she was shot in the right hand. The woman was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 35-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was preparing to enter his vehicle in the 7600 block of South Vernon Avenue at approximately 4:07 a.m. when he was shot in the abdomen by an adult woman known to him. The man drove to the 7500 block of South Eberhart Avenue and struck a parked, unoccupied car before he was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation. Upon background, the incident is domestic-related.
- A 32-year-old woman was shot to death in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the woman was a front passenger in a car headed southbound in the 2100 block of North Oakley Avenue just after 1 a.m. when another unknown car pulled up alongside the victim’s car and opened fire. The woman was dropped off at St. Mary’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead. No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.