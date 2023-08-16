CHICAGO — At least two people were injured during a shooting outside a funeral home on the city’s South Side, according to fire officials.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday outside Leak and Sons Funeral Home, located at 7838 S. Cottage Grove Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Officials said two gunshot victims were transported to area hospitals. One person was transported in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the University of Chicago Medical Center, another was transported to St. Bernard Hospital with a leg injury sustained while moving through a crowd when the shooting occurred.

A third victim may have self transported to a hospital, according to officials.

The age and genders of the victims have not yet been released. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.