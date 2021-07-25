At least 18 people shot overnight in Chicago

CHICAGO — At least 18 people were shot in incidents on the city’s South and West Sides, according to police.
- A 34-year-old man was injured in a West Pullman shooting Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man was standing on the porch in the 11700 block of South Union Avenue at approximately 10:48 p.m. when an unknown perpetrator fired several shots from a dark-colored SUV. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and is listed in good condition at Roseland Hospital. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A man was injured in an Austin shooting Saturday night, according to police. Police said a man, approximately 30 to 40 years old, was struck five times to the leg after an unknown perpetrator shot at him from a black sedan at approximately 11:22 p.m. in the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue. The victim was unable to communicate further details and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 34-year-old man was injured in an Englewood shooting Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man was standing next to his car in the 1100 block of West 57th Street at approximately 10:32 p.m. when he heard several shots fired and felt pain. The man saw an unknown perpetrator fleeing the scene and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- Five people were injured in an Austin shooting early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said a group of five men were gathered in a yard in the 4800 block of West Race Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. when an unknown man entered and began shooting. The five men were struck to the lower extremities and were taken to Stroger Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment in stable condition. The ages of the victims were reported to be 36, 48, 23, 30 and 50 years old. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- Three men were injured in a shooting in West Garfield Park early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the men were outside in the 300 block of South Kilbourn Avenue at approximately 12:12 a.m. when they heard multiple shots fired and felt pain. A 39-year-old man was struck once to the torso and thigh and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition. A 55-year-old man was struck to the thigh and backside and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. A 31-year-old man was struck once to the back and chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 16-year-old boy was injured in Douglas in an armed altercation early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said a 41-year-old man was standing near his car in the 2900 block of South State Street at approximately 12:12 a.m. when he was approached by a 16-year-old boy who was armed with a handgun. The 41-year-old man is a CCL holder and drew his weapon, striking the boy once in the arm. The boy fled the scene but was later found and apprehended by police shortly thereafter. The boy was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition. The 41-year-old man did not sustain any injuries and the incident is under investigation.
- A 25-year-old man was shot and a 23-year-old man was stabbed in the Near North Side community area early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the men were in the 100 block of West Kinzie Street at approximately 2:58 a.m. when an unknown perpetrator fired several shots in their direction. A second perpetrator stabbed the 23-year-old man. Both of the men were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition. There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.
- A 48-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Englewood Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was standing outside in the 5800 block of South Peoria Avenue just after 2:50 a.m. when an unknown perpetrator shot at him from a tan sedan before fleeing the scene. The man was struck once to the abdomen and ankle and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in stable condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- An 18-year-old woman is in serious condition after being shot near Humboldt Park Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the woman was sitting in parked car in the 1500 block of North Luis Munoz Drive at approximately 3:17 a.m. when two unknown men approached on bicycles and one man opened fire. The woman was struck to the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 19-year-old man was injured in a North Lawndale shooting Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was traveling southbound in his car in the 1400 block of South Keeler Avenue at approximately 3:02 a.m. when he heard several shots and felt pain. The man was struck twice to the lower back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Austin Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was in a physical altercation with an unknown man in the 5500 block of West Washington Boulevard at approximately 4:05 a.m. when a second unknown man approached and opened fire before fleeing. The 21-year-old man was struck once to the groin and was taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- An 18-year-old man was injured in a shooting in McKinley Park Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was traveling in a car in the 3700 block of South Hermitage Avenue at approximately 4:08 a.m. when he heard shots and felt pain. The man was struck once to the arm and was taken to UIC Hospital in stable condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.