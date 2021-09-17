At least 14 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago over 12-hour period

CHICAGO — At least four people were killed and 10 others wounded in a string of shootings across Chicago overnight. A fifth victim was beaten to death.

The incidents happened between 8:30 p.m. Thursday to 8:30 a.m. Friday.

In one of the latest shootings, officers responded to a person shot in the 7800 block of S. Bishop around 6:30 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, a man was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Holy Cross Hospital where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody. Area 2 Detectives are investigating.

In another incident Friday morning, police said a man, believed to be in his late 20s-30s, was walking in the 2600 block of N. Milwaukee when unknown offender opened fire. The man was shot multiple times in the back. He was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.

In a shooting late Thursday night, police said a 25 year-old man was standing in the parking lot of a food store in the 1300 block of S. Canal around 11:45 p.m., when another man fired shots during a physical altercation with him. The 25-year-old was transported to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, he later died. No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

In another shooting Thursday night, a 29 year-old male was walking on the sidewalk with several other men in the 6000 block of S. Racine around 9:10 p.m., when a male offender approached on foot and fired shots. According to police, the 29-year-old was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

In another incident, a man was found beaten to death inside a van in the 7800 block of S. Maryland around 8 a.m. Friday. Police said he suffered blunt force trauma to the head and was pronounced dead on scene. No one is in custody. Area 2 Detectives are investigating.

Deputy Mayor of Public Safety John O’Malley says there have been more than 570 homicides this year and close to 2,600 shootings. Mayor Lori Lightfoot introduced an ordinance this week that would let city lawyers sue gang leaders in court, to collect money, guns and other assets.