At least 10 shot, 2 killed in overnight shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO — At least 10 people were shot overnight in Chicago, with two people dying from their injuries, according to police.

The shootings include a South Lawndale triple-shooting where a 31-year-old man was killed late Saturday just outside the Cook County Department of Corrections.

A 23-year-old woman was injured in a shooting in West Englewood Saturday night, according to police. Police said the woman was outside on a porch in the 6800 block of South Justine Avenue just after 10 p.m. when an unknown man fired shots from down the street, grazing her arm. The woman refused medical treatment and is in good condition. Police said she may not have been the intended target and there is no one in custody. The shooting is under investigation.

A 22-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the Chatham neighborhood Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man was walking in the 800 block of East 82nd Street at approximately 10 p.m. when an unknown man exited a black Chrysler 300 and opened fire, striking him in the abdomen. The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition. No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

A 33-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man was driving in the 4000 block of West 16th Street at approximately 10:32 p.m. when an unknown Hispanic man in a passing black vehicle opened fire, striking him in the chest. The man drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital where he is in fair condition. The shooting is under investigation.

A 34-year-old man was injured in a shooting near the border of the Roseland and West Pullman community areas Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man was walking in the 100 block of East 115th Street just before 11:35 p.m. when an unknown perpetrator inside a passing dark-colored sedan opened fire, striking him in the groin. He was taken by an acquaintance to Roseland Hospital where he is in fair condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

A 54-year-old man was critically injured in a South Lawndale shooting early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was discovered unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in the 2100 block of South Fairfield Avenue at approximately 3:55 a.m. after responding to a shots fired call. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. There is no one in custody and there are currently no witnesses to the incident as police investigate.

A 22-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old man was critically injured in a Lower West Side shooting Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the two men were walking in the 2100 block of South Oakley Avenue at approximately 3:43 a.m. when an unknown perpetrator shot them both from a vehicle. The 22-year-old man was struck in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 25-year-old man was struck in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

