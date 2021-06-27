At least 10 injured in overnight shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO — At least 10 people were injured in overnight shootings across the city of Chicago, according to police.
- A 28-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man was sitting in the living room of his home in the 1500 block of West 61st Street just before 10:35 p.m. when several shots were fired through the victim’s front window, striking him in the head and neck. The man was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the city’s Austin neighborhood Saturday night, according to police. Police said the boy was walking outside in the 5600 block of West Madison Street at approximately 10:55 p.m. when he heard several shots fired and felt pain. The boy hid behind a vehicle and then noticed he was shot in the hand. The boy was taken to West Suburban Hospital by his parents and is listed in good condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 62-year-old woman was injured in a shooting in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the woman was outside in the 6200 block of South Laflin Avenue at approximately 12:25 a.m. when she heard several shots fired and felt pain. The woman was struck to the elbow and was transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 34-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s New City neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was in the backyard of a residence in the 4800 block of South Throop Street at approximately 12:27 a.m. when he got into an altercation with an unknown man. The perpetrator revealed a firearm and shot the victim in the hand. The victim was reported in good condition and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. The shooting is under investigation and no one is in custody.
- A 26-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s Roseland neighborhood, according to police. Police said the man was standing outside in the 200 block of East 107th Street at approximately 1:23 a.m. when he heard shots and felt pain, suffering a gunshot wound to the back. The man was taken to Roseland Hospital by an acquaintance and was later transferred to Christ Hospital in serious condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 21-year-old woman was injured in a shooting on a party bus in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the woman was on a party bus in the 600 block of North Troy Street at approximately 1:55 a.m. when she was shot in the leg. It is unknown where the shots were fired from. She was reported in good condition and taken to Humboldt Park Health. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 36-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to police. Police said the man was discovered outside in the 800 block of North Central Park Avenue just after 2:05 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim refused to speak to officers and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 38-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s Austin neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was driving in the 5900 block of West Wabansia Avenue at approximately 12:15 a.m. when an unknown dark-colored vehicle bumped him from behind at a stop sign. The man got out to see if there was damage when two men exited the car, with one of them shooting the victim in the arm. The man was taken to Loyola Medical Center in fair condition. No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.
- A 34-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s South Chicago neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was discovered with a gunshot wound to the chest at a residence in the 8800 block of South Houston Street just after 3:20 a.m. The man was uncooperative with police and was reported in fair condition at the University of Chicago Hospital. No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 33-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was arguing with a known man in the 6400 block of South Marshfield Avenue at approximately 3:40 a.m. when he was shot in the groin, leg, shoulder and head. The perpetrator fled the scene while the victim was reported in fair condition and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital. The shooting is under investigation.