At least 1 shot at Bridgeview banquet hall

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — At least one person was shot inside a banquet hall in Bridgeview Sunday night, according to Bridgeview media spokesperson Ray Hanania.

The incident occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. at Paradise Banquets in the 9200 block of South Harlem Avenue during a wedding.

According to Hanania, an altercation broke out leading to someone inside opening fire. One person sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Christ Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Another person inside the banquet hall sustained a cut on his hand, though it is unknown how the man was wounded.

Police are currently questioning a person of interest.