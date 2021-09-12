At least 1 person killed, 11 injured in overnight shootings

CHICAGO — At least one person was killed and 11 others were injured in overnight shootings in Chicago, including a West Pullman shooting that left one person dead and five others injured, according to police.
- A 34-year-old woman was injured in a shooting in Austin Saturday night, according to police. Police said the woman was sitting in her yard with her family members in the 700 block of North Long Avenue when they heard multiple shots fired. The woman was struck twice to the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- Six people were shot and one person was killed in a West Pullman shooting Saturday night, according to police. Police said a group of people were outside heading to their vehicles just before 9:40 p.m. in the 300 block of East Kensington Avenue when an unknown perpetrator inside a vehicle fired multiple rounds towards the group.
- A 32-year-old man was struck to the face and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.
- A 38-year-old man was struck to the stomach and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.
- A 15-year-old girl was struck to the arm and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.
- A 42-year-old woman was struck twice to the arm and once to the armpit and taken to University of Chicago Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
- A 22-year-old man was struck to the arm and leg and taken to Roseland Hospital in fair condition.
- A 31-year-old man was grazed to the head and self-transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital in fair condition.
- There is no one in custody and the shooting remains under investigation.
- An unidentified man in his late teens to early 20s was critically injured in a North Lawndale shooting Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was in a verbal dispute with several people in the 4100 block of West 16th Street just before 1 a.m. when he heard several shots fired and felt pain. The man was struck to the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 34-year-old man was injured in an East Garfield Park shooting Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was in his car waiting at a red light at approximately 2:05 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Madison Street when an unknown perpetrator in a grey SUV opened fire, striking the man to the stomach and elbow. The man self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 24-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the Loop Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was traveling in his car at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 10-100 block of West Ida B. Wells Drive when his driver side window shattered. The man noticed he sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder and leg and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 27-year-old man and 29-year-old man were critically injured in an East Garfield Park shooting Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the men were outside in the 2900 block of West Harrison Street at approximately 2:40 a.m. when they heard shots fired and felt pain. The 27-year-old man was struck twice to the groin and once to the stomach. The 29-year-old man was struck to the chest and arm. Both men were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.