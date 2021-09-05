At least 2 killed, 22 injured in overnight shootings

At least one person was killed and 22 people were injured in overnight shootings across the city of Chicago Saturday night and Sunday morning, according to police.
- A 15-year-old boy was injured in an Englewood shooting Saturday night, according to police. Police said the boy was outside walking in the 7000 block of South Sangamon Avenue at approximately 10:23 p.m. when he saw an unknown person with a gun in a white Honda drive by. Shortly after, the boy heard several shots and felt pain. He was struck once to the thigh and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- An 18-year-old man and 26-year-old man were injured in a Morgan Park shooting Saturday night, according to police. Police said the men were in the 11400 block of South Throop Street just after 10 p.m. when they were shot by an unknown man who tried to flee the scene shortly after opening fire. Both men were struck once to the hip and taken to Christ Hospital in good condition. The perpetrator was taken into custody and transported into Area Two for processing, where charges are currently pending.
- A 26-year-old woman was injured in a West Englewood shooting Saturday night, according to police. Police said the woman was walking through the alley in the 7000 block of South Justine Avenue at approximately 10:42 p.m. when she heard several shots fired and felt pain. The woman was struck once to each leg and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 27-year-old man was injured in a Chatham shooting Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man was walking outside in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue at approximately 10:52 p.m. when he heard several shots fired and felt pain. The man was struck once to the hip and arm and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition. The man was unable to provide further details of the incident. No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 56-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were injured in a shooting near the Greater Grand Crossing and Chatham community area borders Saturday night, according to police. Police said the individuals were in the 900 block of East 79th Street near a parking lot at approximately 8:12 p.m. when they heard shots and felt pain. The man was struck to the flank and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. The woman was struck twice to the foot and self-transported to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition. No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 28-year-old man was shot while driving in the Loop Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man was traveling in his vehicle in the 500 block of South Wabash Avenue at approximately 11:45 p.m. when he was shot and lost control of his car, causing him to strike a light post. The man was struck once to the foot and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The man stated the perpetrator was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and was traveling inside a white vehicle. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 22-year-old man was injured in an Avondale shooting early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was traveling in the back seat of a vehicle in the 2900 block of North Lawndale Avenue at approximately 12:10 a.m. when two unknown motorcycle riders rode alongside the vehicle and began shooting before fleeing the scene. The man was struck once to the back of the head and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 20-year-old man and 18-year-old man were injured in a Back of the Yards shooting Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the men were outside in the 4800 block of South Ada Street just after 12:05 a.m. when they were shot at by an unknown perpetrator. The 20-year-old man was struck once to the left leg and the 18-year-old man was struck once to the thigh. Both were taken to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition. The men were uncooperative with providing further details. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 41-year-old man was shot to death in Humboldt Park late Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man was discovered laying between two parked cars with a gunshot wound to the chest at approximately 11:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Central Park Avenue. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 24-year-old man was injured in an East Side shooting Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was standing outside in the 10700 block of South Avenue J just before 2:35 a.m. when he was shot four times in the left leg by an unknown perpetrator. The man did not see where the shots came from and was taken to Trinity Hospital in fair condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 14-year-old boy was injured in a Little Village shooting Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the boy was standing outside in the 2500 block of South Trumbull Avenue at approximately 3 a.m. when he was shot by an unknown occupant inside a white vehicle that fled the scene. The boy was struck to the thigh and backside and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old man were injured in a Washington Park shooting early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said they were inside a car in the 10-100 block of East 55th Street at approximately 2 a.m. when they heard several shots and felt pain. The 17-year-old boy was struck once to the back and the 18-year-old man was struck once to the leg. Both were taken to University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 27-year-old woman was injured in a Near West Side shooting Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the woman was outside in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street at approximately 3 a.m. when she heard numerous shots fired and felt pain. The woman was struck once to the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. The woman was unable to provide further details of the incident. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- Three men were injured in a shooting near the border of the Chicago Lawn and West Lawn community areas Sunday morning, according to police. Police said there was a verbal altercation between two men in the 3600 block of West 67th Street at approximately 3:52 a.m. when an unknown man revealed a firearm and began shooting toward several people near the incident. A 35-year-old man was struck multiple times and taken to Holy Cross Hospital in critical condition. A 24-year-old man was struck once to the left side of the head and taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition. A 23-year-old man was struck once to the leg and taken to Christ Hospital in stable condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 22-year-old man was critically injured in a South Shore shooting Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was walking outside in the 7200 block of South Cornell Avenue at approximately 3:42 a.m. when he heard multiple shots fired and felt pain. The man was struck once behind the ear and self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital in critical condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 24-year-old woman was injured in a Humboldt Park shooting Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the woman was sitting in a parked car in the 700 block of North Lawndale Avenue at approximately 3:30 a.m. when she heard multiple shots fired and felt pain. The woman was struck once to the foot and taken to Loyola Hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 30-year-old man was injured in a Greater Grand Crossing shooting Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was sitting in his car in the 500 block of East 75th Street at approximately 3:40 a.m. when an unknown man approached him and began firing shots in his direction. The man shot self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital and was later taken to University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition with several gunshot wounds. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.
- A 23-year-old man was shot to death in Brighton Park Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was stopped at a traffic light facing southbound in the 3700 block of South Kedzie Avenue at approximately 5:28 a.m. when an occupant inside an unknown SUV stopped next to him engaged in a brief conversation. After the light turned green, the perpetrator began to fire shots in the man’s direction. The man was struck once to the head and pronounced dead at the scene where the vehicle eventually came to a rest, near the 5500 block of South Albany Avenue. The perpetrator fled the scene and the shooting is under investigation.