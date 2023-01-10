CHICAGO — A SWAT situation is underway at the intersection of Division and Wells on Chicago’s Near North Side.

WGN News crews at the scene learned that Illinois State Police identified a stolen vehicle with multiple occupants who fled into a building. According to Chicago police, at least one person of interest is in custody and some firearms have been recovered.

While a heavy police presence remains, cameras captured a few people being handcuffed.

Police asked commuters to avoid the area, or seek alternate routes, as several roadways are closed due to the situation.

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management said that Division is closed from Orleans to Wells and Wells is also closed from Division to Hill.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.