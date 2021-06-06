Assault response on Chicago’s South Side prompts bomb squad investigation

CHICAGO — A Chicago bomb squad was called to the South Side Sunday afternoon after the department says officers responded to an assault in progress.

According to police, officers were dispatched t the 3500 block of S. Vincennes. There, police say a “male subject was driving a vehicle erratically, almost striking nearby pedestrians.”

Some time later, the driver exited the vehicle and fled from the location.

“Bomb and arson was called to the scene and the scene was deemed clear,” police added. Police did not disclose what prompted the bomb squad investigation.

No suspects are in custody at this time. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.