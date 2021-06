CHICAGO — Two Ashburn men are charged with stealing a vehicle by force Sunday in Chicago’s Scottsdale neighborhood.

According to police, Joshua Saldana, 20, and Carlos Carlin, 18, are suspected of carjacking a 28-year-old man in the 8100 block of S. Pulaski Road.

On Sunday, the pair was arrested in the 1100 block of N. Lake Shore Drive.

Both are due in court on Tuesday.