CHICAGO — An arson investigation is underway after a woman was injured in a fire on a CTA train overnight, police said.

According to police, a man started a fire on a CTA rail car near the Van Buren Street station around 12:54 a.m. The man had taken off by the time officers arrived on the scene.

Police said a woman suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she is reported to be in good condition.

Paramedics took away a man who appeared to have head injuries. A motorized vehicle had also fallen on the train tracks but is unclear if it was the injured man’s wheelchair.

Police said the fire caused minor damage to the train and a cause is still being investigated.

Police have not said if the suspect is in custody and there was no additional information provided.

WGN is actively following this incident and will update as more information is available.