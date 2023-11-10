CHICAGO — An 18-year-old and a 15-year-old are facing charges in a string of smash and grab crimes in the North Center and Lincoln Square neighborhoods.

Police say Vernon Edwards, the juvenile, and three other people carried out more than a dozen thefts at bars, restaurants and other businesses earlier this week.

According to police, a group targeted at least eight businesses along Lincoln Avenue in North Center and Lincoln Square starting around 11:40 p.m. into 1 a.m. Tuesday.

In at least three locations the group smashed the front door of the businesses and attempt to damage and take the register.

Edwards faces five burglary counts, and one count of attempted armed robbery.

The juvenile faces four felony burglary counts.



