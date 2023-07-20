CHICAGO — A 34-year-old Northwest Indiana man is charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a youth football coach in Chicago’s Oakland neighborhood.

Loved ones said Jermone Baker, who coached the Chicago Seahawks Youth Football Team, was gunned down around 6:30 a.m. in the 700 block of 38th on May 11. The shooting occurred outside Baker’s home as he prepared to take his daughter to school.

Darius Jackson (Photo/CPD)

The 34-year-old was a father of five.

“He was the strongest, most genuine, loving, caring, ambitious,” said Tishara Woodward, the mother of three of Baker’s children. “He was so motivated. He wanted to help everybody.”

Police on Thursday announced that Darius Jackson is charged with first-degree murder following his Wednesday arrest.

Jackson is due in court on Friday.