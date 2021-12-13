Arrest made in Lakeview hit-and-run crash that killed 1, injured another

CHICAGO — A 30-year-old Chicago man is in custody after his alleged involvement in an August hit-and-run crash in Lakeview that killed a 24-year-old woman and injured another.

Police say on Aug. 14., Brett Dimick was operating a BMW X3 that failed to brake at the stop sign at Addison and Fremont streets, fatally striking breast cancer survivor Sophie Allen.

Her friend Nahiomy Alvarez survived.

Nahiomy Alvarez and Sophie Allen

Dimick then allegedly drove his vehicle on the west side sidewalk of Fremont Street and collided with an iron fence in the 3500 block of North Fremont Street.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Vigil held for 24-year-old breast cancer survivor killed in Lakeview hit-and-run

Dimick and an unidentified passenger of the car ran away from the scene, police said.

Police charged Dimick with reckless homicide and failure to report an accident that led to injury and/or death.

He is due to appear in court Tuesday.