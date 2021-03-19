Armored truck guard shoots suspect during attempted robbery outside West Side bank

CHICAGO — Police said an attempted robbery of an armored truck resulted in an exchange of gunfire on Chicago’s West Side Friday.

According to police, a security guard from the armored truck was emptying an ATM machine outside the BMO Harris Bank in the 4900 block of West North Avenue around 8:30 a.m. when a dark-colored SUV pulled up next to the machine.

Police said the passenger got out and approached the security guard with a handgun and demanded money.

The security guard fired shots at the person and struck him in the torso, according to police.

The man got back into the SUV and fled westbound on North Avenue.

No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody.

Police have not released any addition information.