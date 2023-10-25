CHICAGO — Four armed robberies involving a black SUV were reported near Logan Square and Bucktown Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

Most of the armed robberies took place in under a half hour with one of them also taking place in West Town. An additional incident involved an attempted armed robbery.

No injuries were reported and phones and wallets were targeted. The only description available at this time is two males exiting a black SUV.

A timeline of the incidents are below, per Chicago police. All times are approximate.

11:09 p.m. — 1900 North Whipple: 46-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint on the sidewalk.

11:17 p.m. — 2100 block of North Whipple: 25-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint on the sidewalk.

11:29 p.m. — 500 block of North Wood: 28-year-old woman robbed at gunpoint on the sidewalk.

11:30 p.m. — 1900 block of North Oakley: Attempted robbery of a 50-year-old man. He was able to run away, police said.

1:23 a.m. — 2000 block of West McLean: 51-year-old man robbed at gunpoint.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.