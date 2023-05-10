CHICAGO — Two juveniles, ages 15 and 16, face multiple felony charges after Chicago police say they were involved in several armed robberies and carjackings across the city in March.

The teens are linked to reports of robberies by gunpoint, carjackings at gunpoint, assault and battery and possessing stolen vehicles following their arrests in the 1100 block of S. Hamilton Ave. on Tuesday.

Per Chicago police, the department listed the following incidents and locations:

March 24 at 5 p.m. – 1900 block of W. Huron St. (12th District); possession of a previously reported stolen vehicle of a 53-year-old male victim

March 24 at 7:35 p.m. – 1300 block of W. Hubbard St. (12th District); battered a 50-year-old male victim

March 24 at 10:30 p.m. – 2300 block of W. Taylor St. (12th District); took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 42-year-old male victim

March 24 at 11:33 p.m. – 1700 block of W. Superior St. (12th District); took property from a 22-year-old male and a 24-year-old female victim

March 25 at 9 a.m. – 2000 block of W. Huron St. (12th District); possession of a previously reported stolen vehicle of a 31-year-old male victim

According to police, the 16-year-old is linked to a series of robberies and carjackings by gunpoint in less than three hours on March 20. The juvenile is also linked to a carjacking by gunpoint on March 29.

CPD listed the following incidents and locations:

3:45 a.m. – 700 block of N. Hudson Ave. (18th District); took property at gunpoint from a 55-year-old male victim.

3:46 a.m. – 200 block of W. Erie St. (18th District); possession of a previously reported stolen vehicle of a 23-year-old female victim

4 a.m. – 700 block of W. Jackson Blvd. (1st District); took property at gunpoint from a 51-year-old male and a 57-year-old male victim.

4:20 a.m. – 800 block of N. Wolcott Ave. (12th District); took property at gunpoint from a 69-year-old male victim.

4:40 a.m. – 1500 block of N. Talman Ave. (14th District); took property at gunpoint from a 34-year-old male victim.

4:50 a.m. – 1600 block of N. Talman Ave. (14th District); took property at gunpoint from a 45-year-old male victim.

5 a.m. – 1600 block of N. Leavitt St. (14th District); forcefully took property from a 22-year-old male victim.

5:04 a.m. – 1300 block of N. Rockwell St. (14th District); took property at gunpoint from a 32-year-old male victim.

6:30 a.m. – 200 block of N. Elizabeth St. (12th District); forcefully took a vehicle from a 33-year-old male victim

6:33 a.m. – 1500 block of W. Monroe St. (12th District); forcefully took property from a 32-year-old female victim.

March 29 at 6 p.m. – 1100 block of W. Madison St. (12th District); possession of a previously reported stolen vehicle of a 31-year-old male victim

Police charged the 16-year-old with:

7 felony counts – Robbery – Armed with Firearm

2 felony counts – Robbery – Aggravated Robbery with Indication of Firearm

2 felony counts – Robbery

4 felony counts – Receive/Possess/Sell Stolen Vehicle

1 felony count – Vehicular Hijacking -Aggravated Firearm

1 felony count – Attempt – Vehicular Hijacking

1 felony count – Vehicular Hijacking

1 felony count – Aggravated Robbery with Great Bodily of Firearm

4 misdemeanor counts – Battery – Cause Bodily Harm

Police charged the 15-year-old with the following:

2 felony counts – Robbery – Aggravated Robbery with Indication of Firearm

1 felony count – Vehicular Hijacking – Arragavated Firearm

2 felony counts – Receive/Possess/Sell Stolen Vehicle

2 misdemeanor counts – Battery – Cause Bodily Harm

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police.