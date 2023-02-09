CHICAGO — Police are searching for three men responsible for breaking into and stealing merchandise from a Marathon gas station on the city’s North Side early Thursday morning.

According to police, a group of men shattered the front glass of a Marathon gas station near the 5600 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 3:35 a.m. and stole merchandise from within before fleeing in a dark-colored SUV.

Police say the vehicle may have been a ford escape. They also fled eastbound.

There were no injuries reported and there is no one in custody, Police are investigating the incident.