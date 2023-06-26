CHICAGO — Chicago police seek the public’s help with identifying two male suspects linked to a robbery by knifepoint on the CTA Red Line, according to police.

Mass Transit detectives say the armed robbery incident occurred Sunday around 2:40 a.m. at the 69th St. Red Line stop at 15 W. 69th St.

Police say two men approached a CTA passenger, displayed a knife and demanded the victims’ property by force.

No additional information was made available by the police.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com. Tipsters may also contact (312) 745-4706.