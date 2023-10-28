CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a community alert Saturday to residents in the Lower West Side, New City and Brighton Park neighborhoods, warning them of an armed group who has gone on two separate strings of armed robberies in those areas over the past week.

According to CPD, a group of three-to-four male offenders committed six armed robberies in the Lower West Side and New City in a little over an hour Tuesday morning, then committed nine more Saturday morning in under two hours that also included the Brighton Park area.

Police said in each incident, the offenders exited a SUV, which could possibly be a red/maroon Ford Escape, grey Kia, or a black Lincoln Navigator, pulled out black handguns and took victims’ property before fleeing the scene.

Incident Times and Locations

1600 block of West 18th Street on Oct. 24, 2023 at 5:25 a.m.

2300 block of South Halsted Street on Oct. 24, 2023 at 5:35 a.m.

4800 block of South Paulina Street on Oct. 24, 2023 at 6:10 a.m.

5100 block of South Paulina Street on Oct. 24, 2023 at 6:15 a.m.

4100 block of South Ashland Avenue on Oct. 24, 2023 at 6:13 a.m.

4700 block of South Paulina Street on Oct. 24, 2023 at 6:29 a.m.

4300 block of South Archer Avenue on Oct. 28, 2023 at 5:50 a.m.

4300 block of South Francisco Avenue on Oct.28, 2023 at 6:00 a.m.

4400 block of South Rockwell Street on Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:05 a.m.

1800 block of West 21st Street on Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:30 a.m.

1800 block of South Marshfield Avenue on Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:30 a.m.

3500 block of South Mozart Street on Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:45 a.m.

2700 block of West 36th Place on Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:45 a.m.

1400 block of West 54th Street on Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:17 a.m.

4700 block of South Marshfield Avenue on Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:26 a.m.

Police describe the offenders as being Black or Hispanic males who wore black clothing with ski masks. Police also said their black handguns had laser attachments on them.

Anyone with information that could aid CPD in making an arrest and conviction in the investigation of these incidents can file an anonymous tip online at cpdtip.com, or reach out to Area One detectives at 312-747-8380, or Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.