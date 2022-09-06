CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a warning Tuesday after a dozen similar robberies throughout the city in the last three weeks.

Neighbors in West Lakeview told WGN News they remain worried, hoping an uptick in police presence in the area will help ease their concerns. In response to crime issues, 19th District officers held an outdoor roll call at Hamlin Park. Officers spoke with neighbors, ensuring them the police were working to catch the culprits.

Chicago police detectives speak with West Lakeview residents following a surge in armed robberies. (Photo/WGN)

The latest armed robbery occurred Sunday, around 3 p.m., in the 2900 block of N. Seeley Avenue. A woman out walking her dog was robbed at gunpoint. A neighbor’s ring doorbell captured the woman’s screams.

SEE ALSO: Woman robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight shocks Lakeview residents

Police have connected Sunday’s robbery to 11 others over the last two weeks from River North to the city’s West Side:

0-100 block of West Hubbard St., Monday, Aug. 22, in the morning hours.

0-100 block of East Illinois St., Monday, Aug. 29, in the evening hours.

400 block of North Wells St., Monday, Aug. 29, in the evening hours.

300 block of North Green St., Tuesday, Aug. 30, in the morning hours.

4300 block of West Division St., Tuesday, Aug. 30, in the morning hours.

550 block of North Albany Ave, Friday, Sept. 2, in the morning hours

2300 block of West Taylor St., Sunday, Sept. 4, in the afternoon hours

2900 block of North Seeley, Sunday, Sept. 4, in the afternoon hours

2300 block of West Congress Parkway, Sunday, Sept. 4, in the afternoon hours

900 block of West Huron St, Monday, Sept. 4, in the evening hours

900 block of West Van Buren St, Sept. 4, in the evening hours

300 block of North Morgan St, Sept. 4, in the evening hours

Johanna Gottlieb told WGN News she moved to West Lakeview four years ago because of the tight-knit community but is discouraged by the recent surge in crime.

“It’s really really sad and it could happen to anyone,” she said. “We have conversations via text with all of the women on this block – Do you need sugar? Do you need this? Drop off? Pick up? – “Now with this, it’s just time to be together more than ever.”

SEE ALSO: 55 shot, 11 fatally over Labor Day weekend in Chicago

Gottlieb revealed talks about forming a neighborhood watch have begun as police look to find the robbers. Authorities said in each incident, a group of men donned dark clothing and black ski masks and fled in a dark-colored sedan.

Police description of armed robbery suspects. (Photo/WGN)

Gottlieb said she hopes for the presence of 19th District officers more often.

“I left my house today for my daily walk and ran into a detective who asked a few questions,” Gottlieb noted. “I said, ‘please don’t leave.'”

No one is in custody. Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.