CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a Chicago 19-year-old in August of 2022.

Isaiah Oregel, 23, of Phoenix, Arizona, has been charged with first degree murder in relations to a Chicago homicide investigation from August 2022.

The Chicago Police Department reports that Oregel fatally shot and killed a 19-year-old man on the 200 block of North Pulaski Road in Chicago’s West Garfield neighborhood just before 4:15 p.m. on August 31, 2022.

Oregel was located by Arizona authorities and extradited to Chicago where he was taken into custody at O’Hare International Airport Tuesday, March 28.

No further information has been provided at this time.