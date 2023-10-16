CHICAGO — A woman was injured on Monday morning after a stabbing on a CTA platform on the city’s South Side, police say.

According to Chicago Police, the stabbing happened around 10:30 a.m. at the CTA Red Line station in the 0-100 block of West 79th Street in Grand Crossing.

Police say a 24-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman got into an argument on the platform before the younger woman allegedly pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the head and the left forearm.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital in good condition.

According to police, the 21-year-old woman was taken into custody after receiving treatment for minor injuries.

Police have not identified anyone involved and say charges are pending.