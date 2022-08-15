CHICAGO — Police believe a hit-and-run that killed three men over the weekend outside of a popular South Side bar was intentional.

Police said the crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of S. Jeffery.

Witnesses told police there was a fight outside of The Jeffery Pub, a popular LGBTQ bar located in the 7000 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, when the sedan plowed through the group.

Video obtained by CWB Chicago shows the silver sedan traveling south on Jeffrey and not slow down as they hit four men. Three of the men died as a result of a hit-and-run.

They have been identified as Devonta Vivetter, 27, of Chicago, Donald Huey, 25, and Jaylen Ausley, 23.

“It appears to be intentional based upon what everyone has seen,” CPD Chief of Detectives Brenden Deenihan said.

Police said they found the vehicle four blocks away, but the suspect remains at-large.

Jaylen Ausley’s cousin, Curtis Henderson, said Ausley was a recent graduate from the University of Michigan and worked with youth on the South Side.

“His future was bright,” Henderson said. “It’s unfortunate it was cut short.”

There are now calls to treat the incident as a hate crime, but police said it’s not being considered at this time because no motive is known due to the driver not being in custody.

“He was on a straight and narrow path he wasn’t involved in anything so we’re looking for any info we can get to solve this crime,” Henderson said.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.