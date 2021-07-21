‘Any amount of money would not make the community safe’: Alleged shooter of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams denied bail

CHICAGO — One of the alleged shooters of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams was denied bail Wednesday after he was recently arrested by the FBI.

The judge cited an extensive juvenile recorded for accused shooter Devontay Anderson and concerns about him skipping town as reasons to deny bail.

Anderson was arrested by the FBI Monday in Chicago, according to court documents. He is the final suspect in the murder case to be arrested.

Jaslyn Adams, 7

He’s accused of using an AK-47-style and firing several shots at the vehicle Jaslyn Adams, 7, was in with her father Jontae at a McDonald’s drive-thru on the West Side.

“Money would not make the community safe. Any amount of money would not make the community safe,” the judge said as they denied Anderson’s bail.

The FBI initially listed a $10,000 reward for his captured and said he had ties to the Miami area. Last month, the reward was raised to $25,000.

It took nearly three months to track Anderson down after the first two suspects, Marion Lewis, 18, and Demond Goudy, 21, were arrested days after the shooting.

Goudy was taken into custody and charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Prosecutors said Goudy allegedly jumped out of the front passenger seat and fired a .40 caliber firearm multiple times toward the vehicle Adams and her father were in.

Authorities believe Lewis was driving the vehicle that Anderson and Goudy used to fire at Jaslyn and her father. The 18-year-old was charged in her murder. He was arrested on the Eisenhower after allegedly carjacking a vehicle, which led to him being shot by officers.

Jaslyn’s grandmother, Lawanda McMullen, was worried police wouldn’t be able to track down her killers.

“When it first happened, I was like she’s going to be another case on the shelf. But when they caught the first two, I was pretty hopeful they were going to catch the third,” she said.

Anderson is scheduled to appear back in court on Aug. 9.