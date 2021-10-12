Ambulance stolen from Norwegian Hospital crashes in Gold Coast; suspect in custody

CHICAGO — An ambulance was stolen from Norwegian Hospital Tuesday night.

At around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the hospital, located in the 1000 block of North Francisco Avenue.

Police said a suspect stole a Chicago Fire Department ambulance from the hospital and fled from police.

During the incident, a bicyclist and another vehicle were struck in the 2200 block of West Division. The bicyclist self-transported to St. Mary Hospital with minor injuries.

The ambulance kept going and ended up crashing in the 0-100 block of North Boulevard, near North Astor Street. The suspect was placed into custody and charges are pending, police said.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.