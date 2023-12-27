CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department are investigating after an Amazon truck was stolen at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a 21-year-old delivery driver reportedly parked in a parking lot on the 3900 block of North Elston Avenue in the city’s Irving Park neighborhood just before 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

A suspect allegedly approached, produced a firearm, and demanded the Amazon truck from the 21-year-old.

The Amazon truck was later located in the alley of the 3800 block of North Lawndale Avenue.

No one has been taken into custody at this time. No injuries have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-6554.