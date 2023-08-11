CHICAGO — An Amazon delivery driver has been hospitalized after being attacked Friday evening.

According to the Chicago Police Department, officers responded to the 3000 block of South Michigan Avenue around 3 p.m. on Friday.

A 22-year-old woman reportedly parked in front of a residence when her Amazon delivery truck would not start. An individual became upset she was blocking the driveway and exited their vehicle. CPD said the individual produced a knife and stabbed the 22-year-old woman in the knee, right arm, and lower back.

The 22-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital in good conditions.

No arrests have been made at this time.

No further information has been made available at this time.

