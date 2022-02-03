‘Always had a bright smile’: Grandmother, 55, killed in Bronzeville crossfire

CHICAGO — Police have identified the woman killed in the crossfire of a Bronzeville shooting, a grandmother whose violent death has stunned grieving family members and friends.

Bobbye Johnston, 55, was a mother of four whose love to smile was as rich as her passion for God. Pastor Scott Onque of St Luke Missionary Baptist Church says Johnston’s family is devastated, now tasked with making funeral arrangements following another senseless killing in Chicago.

“Someone should not get shot leaving the bank,” Onque said. “Someone shouldn’t be part of a crossfire between two individuals shooting it out. It’s madding. Sickening and madding at the same time.”

Describing the slain grandmother, Onque said, “Ms. Johnson was a very warm individual. Always had a bright smile. Awesome singer. Great mother. Grandmother. Just a person you’d love to be around.”

Chicago police say the grandmother’s life ended Tuesday afternoon in the 200 block of E. 35th Street around 4 p.m. Johnston’s church members heard about the shooting right after it happened, not knowing all the details at the time.

“One of my members says, ‘oh, someone got shot on 35th street, let’s pray for them,’ also not recognizing or knowing the name would be Bobbye Johnson,” Onque said. “So I don’t find out until later that night, matter of fact in the middle of the morning, that it was Bobbye Johnson that got shot.”

Police said a 34-year-old security guard became involved in a verbal altercation with another man. At some point, the man produced a gun, striking the security guard in the right leg. The security guard then fired shots at the suspect. During the exchange of gunfire, police said Johnson was shot in the chest while on a sidewalk. She was transported to the University of Chicago where she was pronounced dead.

The security guard was transported to the University of Chicago in good condition.

“I was devastated. I’m still experiencing that feeling of devastation,” Onque said. “I’m in shock that that happened to her.”

No one is in custody as police investigate. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.