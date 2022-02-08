Alleged ‘ringleader’ in recent high-end smash-and-grabs, retail thefts arrested

CHICAGO — The alleged “ringleader” of at least two high-end smash-and-grabs and several retail thefts was arrested Monday evening.

Tacarre Harper, 27, of Maywood, is facing charges related to smash-and-grabs from November through January.

Police believe Harper organized two heists at a Burberry store in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue. In those heists, police believe Harper and his crew stole an estimated $150,000 worth of merchandise. In total, police believe Harper and his crew stole an additional $25,000 in robberies at convenience stores and retail locations on the North and Northwest sides.

Harper was arrested Monday by US Marshals and CPD in the 600 block of North LeClaire Street. When he first spotted the approaching officers, investigators said Harper turned and ran into a home where he was later arrested in the basement.

“We are not going to let these people get away with these crimes,” Supt. Brown said. “Chicago is not a lawless city.”

In a press conference with Cook County State’s Attorney, Supt. Brown said he expects more charges in the case and that authorities are targeting the rest of Harper’s alleged crew.

Police believe Harper and his crews organized the following retail thefts, in addition to the Burberry heists.

6100 block of W. Diversey — Nov. 26

1500 block of N. Cicero — Nov. 26

2000 block of W. Division — Nov. 26

3900 block of W. Diversey — Dec. 8

4900 block of W. Fullerton — Dec. 28

2900 block of N. Broadway — Jan. 6

400 block of W. Belmont — Jan. 6

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.