CHICAGO — Police activity has shut down all lanes of the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, a driver called and reported that their vehicle had been struck by gunfire.

As of 6 a.m., all lanes are blocked on the outbound Dan Ryan near 83rd Street as ISP canvasses the area. All traffic is being forced off at 83rd Street.

Major delays are reported on the inbound Dan Ryan, IB I-57 and IB Bishop Ford due to this investigation. Allow extra time for your morning commute.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.