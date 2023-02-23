CHICAGO — A community alert has been issued following recent robberies in Hyde Park.

In each of the incidents, one or two male suspects approach victims on the sidewalk.

They then grabbed cell phones from the victims and fled the scene on foot or to a waiting blue Nissan Sentra.

The suspects are described as men between 20-25 wearing black masks.

A timeline of the incidents is below, per Chicago police.

5100 block of S. Cornell Ave. on Feb. 3 at 3:00 p.m.

1600 block of E. Hyde Park Blvd. on Feb. 17 at 3:00 p.m.

1700 block of E. 55th St. on Feb. 21 at 5:45 p.m.

Anyone with information can contact police at 312-747-8384.