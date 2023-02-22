CHICAGO — A community alert has been issued following several vehicle thefts and break-ins in downtown parking garages along Wells Street.

In each of the incidents, the suspects are entering locked vehicles by breaking a window.

Some of the vehicles were stolen and some had property stolen.

The following is a timeline of the incidents, per Chicago police.

800 block of South Wells Street on Dec. 21 at 8:00 p.m.

800 block of South Wells Street on Dec. 23 at 12:00 a.m.

500 block of South Wells Street on Dec. 25 at 5:00 pm.

800 block of South Wells Street on Jan. 15 at 4:30 p.m.

800 block of South Wells Street on Jan. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

800 block of South Wells Street on Jan. 17 at 1:00 a.m.

800 block of South Wells Street on Jan. 17 at 4:00 p.m.

800 block of South Wells Street on Jan. 18 at 7:00 a.m.

800 block of South Wells Street on Jan. 18 at 8:30 a.m.

900 block of South Wells Street on Jan. 18 at 9:28 a.m.

900 block of South Wells Street on Jan. 18 at 9:29 a.m.

800 block of South Wells Street on Jan. 18 at 3:00 p.m.

900 block of South Wells Street on Jan. 19 at 8:40 a.m.

500 block of South Wells Street on Jan. 20 at 8:00 p.m.

600 block of South Wells Street on Jan. 20 at 10:30 p.m.

800 block of South Wells Street on Jan. 27 at 4:00 p.m.

800 block of South Wells Street on Jan. 29 at 8:00 a.m.

800 block of South Wells Street on Jan. 30 at 6:00 p.m.

500 block of South Wells Street on Feb. 8 at 6:20 p.m.

500 block of South Wells Street on Feb. 19 at 12:15 a.m.

No details were provided about the suspects.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 312-744-8263.