CHICAGO — A community alert has been issued following a string of robberies in Grand Crossing.

In each of the robberies, police said two to three males displayed guns and took the victim’s property. They then fled the scene on foot or in a vehicle.

A timeline of the incidents is below, per Chicago police.

7100 block of South Prairie Avenue on January 26 at 9:50 p.m.

7100 block of South State Street on February 4 at 9:45 a.m.

7300 block of South Michigan Avenue on February 4, 2023 at 8:15 p.m.

7000 block of South Michigan Avenue on February 6, 2023 at 2:30 p.m.

7300 block of South Indiana Avenue on February 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Anyone with information can call police at 312-747-8380.