CHICAGO — A community alert has been issued following a robbery earlier in the month at the Grand Red Line station.

The robbery happened Feb. 19 on a platform. A 19-year-old man was robbed of his belongs and the suspect indicated he had a firearm, CPD said.

The suspect is a Black male, approximately 20 to 30 years old, and was wearing a black coat with a tan furry hood.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com or can call 312-745-4706.