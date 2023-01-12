CHICAGO — A community alert was issued Thursday following recent vehicle thefts and attempted vehicle thefts in Morgan Park.

Police said the vehicles are predominately made by KIA and Hyundai.

The unknown suspects are breaking a window, peeling off the steering column and then starting the cars.

It stems from social media, where demonstrations are being posted on how to steal KIA and Hyundai vehicles, police said.

The following incidents took place at the following locations, according to Chicago police.

Jan. 4 — 10411 S. Sangamon St.

Jan. 4 — 10236 S. Sangamon St.

Jan. 4 and Jan. 5 — 9931 S. Lowe Ave.

Jan. 5 — 9907 S. Parnell Ave.

Jan. 5 — 10152 S. Sangamon St.

Jan. 8 — 10026 S. Union Ave.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.