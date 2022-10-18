CHICAGO — Police issued a community alert Tuesday after a series of recent catalytic converter thefts on the Northwest Side.

In each of the instances, police said unknown suspects pull up alongside a parked vehicle, climb underneath and then steal the catalytic converter.

The incidents happened in the following timeline, according to Chicago police.

4100 block of North Monitor Ave. on October 13, 2022 at approx. 12:00 a.m.

3400 block of North Oriole Ave. between 4:15 pm Oct. 13 and 5:40 a.m. on Oct. 14.

3700 block of North Osceola Ave. between 5:00 pm Oct. 13 and 7:35 p.m. on Oct. 16.

3900 block of North Octavia Ave. on Oct. 14 at 2:28 a.m.

5200 block of North Neenah Ave. on Oct. 15 at 3:00 a.m.

6500 block of North Northwest Hwy. between 10:00 p.m. on Oct. 16 and 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 17.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.