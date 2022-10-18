CHICAGO — Police issued a community alert Tuesday after a series of recent catalytic converter thefts on the Northwest Side.
In each of the instances, police said unknown suspects pull up alongside a parked vehicle, climb underneath and then steal the catalytic converter.
The incidents happened in the following timeline, according to Chicago police.
- 4100 block of North Monitor Ave. on October 13, 2022 at approx. 12:00 a.m.
- 3400 block of North Oriole Ave. between 4:15 pm Oct. 13 and 5:40 a.m. on Oct. 14.
- 3700 block of North Osceola Ave. between 5:00 pm Oct. 13 and 7:35 p.m. on Oct. 16.
- 3900 block of North Octavia Ave. on Oct. 14 at 2:28 a.m.
- 5200 block of North Neenah Ave. on Oct. 15 at 3:00 a.m.
- 6500 block of North Northwest Hwy. between 10:00 p.m. on Oct. 16 and 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 17.
Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.